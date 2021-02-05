€75,000 for girl who had finger tip amputated after crush injury

A child who had the tip of one her fingers amputated after she suffered a crush injury while attending a religious service, has settled her High Court action for €75,000.

Ariana Slamsa, who was four at the time, left her seat and was walking by boards or planks stored against a wall when they fell and trapped her hand.

She later had two surgeries and the tip of her left hand’s middle finger had to be amputated.

Ariana, of Hampton Wood, Dublin 11, had through her father, Hadera Slamsa, sued Members For The Time Being Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church of St Mary’s, Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, and St Mary’s Parish, Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin as a result of the accident on December 18th, 2016.

It was claimed there was failure to have any reasonable regard for the young girl’s health and safety while she was lawfully a visitor on the premises. It was further alleged the boards or planks were stacked or stored in an unsafe manner and there was failure to properly maintain the premises or to take any adequate measures to ensure the planks would not fall and strike the girl.

Hidden danger

There was, it was alleged, an unusual hidden danger or a trap on the premises for the girl.

The child was shocked, distressed and upset and taken to a hospital A&E with a crush injury to her left middle finger. She had surgery and the tip of the finger was amputated. She required physiotherapy afterwards.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor was told liability was admitted in the case.

Pat O’Connell SC, for the child, told the court in a remote hearing this week that Ariana now has a fused joint in the finger but the outcome from an aesthetic point of view was excellent.

He said they were not sure exactly how the accident happened, but it was a nasty injury.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice O’Connor said it was a very good offer. He said Ariana had been in hospital twice and was a brave little girl.