Women secures safety orders after attacks by ex-partner

A woman has told a court her former partner grabbed her by the neck, threw her on to a chair in front of their children and kicked her in the stomach.

The woman was granted a safety order against the man for three years at Dublin District Family Court on Tuesday.

In a sworn statement to the court, the woman said she and the man have a number of young children together. The woman said earlier this year the man called to her home saying she had money belonging to him. She described the attack and said afterwards their children were crying and she managed to get the man out of her home. She said her former partner wouldn’t leave outside her home and kept saying “I’m going to kill you”.

The woman told the court her former partner had never behaved like this previously. She was granted a temporary safety order against the man earlier this year on an ex-parte (one side only) basis. The woman’s former partner was due to attend court on Tuesday but the woman said he had left an hour before the hearing commenced and said he wasn’t “waiting any longer”.

Judge Gerard Furlong granted a safety order for three years, which prohibits the man from using or threatening violence.

Son

In a separate case, a man who said his son threatened to smash his phone and car, was granted a safety order. In a sworn statement to the court, the man said he was afraid of his son when he got into “violent tempers”. The man said last month his son had taken his phone, threatened to “smash it” along with his car. The man said his son was “squaring up” to him and his wife.

He said he had previously confronted his son about his behaviour and the company he was keeping and his son got “very aggressive”. The man told the court he was granted a temporary safety order a few months ago and his son’s behaviour had changed “slightly for the better”.

The son denied squaring up to his parents and threatening to smash his father’s phone and car and that the incident had never happened. He said he was not violent and “wouldn’t be aggressive” towards his father. Judge Furlong granted the man a three-year safety order against his son.

‘Drinking binges’

Separately, a woman said her former partner came to her home during the night and attacked her. The woman said the man, who was not present in court, came through a ground-floor window of her home. “He was dragging and pulling me around,” the woman said. She said she was pushing him out the window and her neighbours subsequently called the Garda.

The woman said her former partner goes on “drinking binges” and on a separate occasion she had received between 120 and 140 missed calls and messages from him.

The woman was granted a temporary safety order against her former partner on an ex-parte basis.