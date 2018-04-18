Woman charged with Garda assault halts bail application

A woman charged with burglaries and assaulting a Garda in a hit and run at a checkpoint in Dublin has been further remanded in custody after halting her bail application.

Christina Joyce, a 30 year-old mother of three with an address at a hostel on Harcourt Street, in Dublin city centre, made no application for bail last week. Her case was listed yesterday at Dublin District Court for a bail hearing.

However, as it was about to begin defence solicitor Michael French told Judge Gráinne O’Neill, “we are not going to advance the application for bail this afternoon”.

Ms Joyce was further remanded in custody to appear again next Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 11am on April 9th on Macken Street in south Dublin when Garda Tom Gallagher was hit and dragged about 50 metres as he attempted to stop a light grey Volvo XC90.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Volvo came to a halt on Waterloo Road with its front near-side tyre blown out. Gardaí arrested a man and woman who allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

Christina Joyce was charged with six offences including dangerous driving and assault causing harm to Garda Gallagher at Macken Street.

She was also charged with criminal damage to the bonnet of a 08-reg motor vehicle belonging to another person, at Heytesbury Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, on the same date.

She also faced three counts of burglary for entering one building at Heytesbury Lane and two other houses at Waterloo Road, Ballsbridge, as a trespasser with intent to commit theft, also on April 9th.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead.

Co-accused Trevor Robinson, 27, with an address at Cherry Orchard Parade, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, was also charged last week with the same criminal damage and burglary offences. He was given legal aid and remanded on bail to appear again on June 20th.