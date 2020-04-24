Two Covid-19 cases in home of male accused of breaking movement law, court told

A 19-year-old who lives with two people believed to have the coronavirus, has been refused bail after being charged with repeatedly breaking movement restrictions introduced in response to the pandemic.

Aaron Tyrell, from Woodhazel Close, Ballymun, Dublin, faced four counts of breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020 at Dublin District Court on Friday. He denies the charges.

He was arrested on Friday after gardaí received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge him with breaking the new laws, which aim to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He was brought before Judge Grainne Malone, who noted that gardaí were objecting to bail.

Garda Ross Brierly told the court he spoke to the accused on April 8th, a day after the laws were introduced, and explained in plain language that he could not be away from his home unnecessarily.

Det Garda Gerard Malarky said he also saw the accused on April 8th “hanging around” at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry with another male. They gave no reason for being in the area, he said.

The detective said he advised them about social distancing and they said they were waiting for a taxi. He agreed with defence solicitor Brian Keenan that this happened within a 2km radius of Mr Tyrell’s home, but added that the accused had not given a reason for being in the area.

The witness being called in relation to the alleged breach on April 13th was not available.

Det Garda Rachel Goggins told Judge Malone that on April 21st she saw the accused at Coultry Drive, about 1km from his home, and he offered no explanation as to why he was there. She said she encouraged him to go home but he did not.

She said she had learned that two members of the accused’s household had tested positive for Covid-19. They court heard they did not have symptoms.

Garda Brierly said that when he arrested the accused at his home on Friday, he was in a communal part of the house. He told the court he feared the accused would continue to cause hardship in his community by spreading the virus. He argued that the list of essential services and reasonable excuses for a person to leave their home were well publicised.

He said, in relation to the alleged offences, the accused did not say he was exercising or going shopping and he had no explanation for being out.

Mr Keenan sought bail, saying his client denies the charges and that he was told the accused was out exercising.

Judge Malone refused bail and remanded Mr Tyrell in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.