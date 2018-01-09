Teen charged over N7 crash has case adjourned

A schoolboy charged in relation to a collision on the N7 just after Christmas which left another young person in serious condition in hospital has had his case adjourned at Athy district court in Kildare.

The 16-year-old boy from Tallaght in Dublin, who cannot be identified due to his age, is accused of being the driver of the vehicle which crashed on the road at Johnstown, Kildare on December 28th.

He was charged at Naas District Court the following day with dangerous driving, possession of an article for use in a burglary and having no insurance.

The incident began at 3pm when gardaí received a report of a burglary at house in Athy. The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car when the occupants of the house returned home.

During a follow-up operation, members of the Garda anti-burglary unit, operating as part of Operation Thor, intercepted a car on the N7 at approximately 3.45pm.

The car initially stopped for gardaí but when approached took off at speed in the direction of Dublin, gardaí said.

Moments later the car was involved in a collision with another car on the N7 at Johnstown.

One teenager was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. Another three young males were arrested. The occupants of the second car suffered minor injuries.

The 16-year-old was released on bail with no objections from gardaí at his initial court appearance.

On Tuesday, Judge Desmond Zaidan consented to an application for a further adjournment in the case from gardaí, who told the court they were awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant’s barrister, Gerry Kennedy BL, told the court he could only agree to a short adjournment. His client was attending school and was compliant with other bail conditions, he said.

“These allegations are very serious,” Judge Zaidan pointed out, insisting the boy attend court at Naas on Thursday week, but added that he would be able to return to school immediately afterwards.

The boy was accompanied to court by his father.

At the previous hearing, bail conditions imposed included that he must keep the peace and sign on daily at Tallaght Garda station. He was also instructed to obey a curfew and not to drive a car.