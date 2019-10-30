Second man appears in court over hold up outside Guinness Storehouse

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with firearms and robbery offences after an Italian teacher and one of her students were held up at gunpoint outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

Gareth Mallon made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

Silvia Pantoni and one of her students had been at Long’s Place, Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse, on the evening of October 21st when the incident took place.

The teacher and a student were at the rear of a large group of Italian tourists.

They were allegedly approached by two men; one was armed with a gun or possible imitation firearm.

Mr Mallon, Marrowbone Lane Close, Dublin 8, had been arrested on Monday. He was detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 30 of Offences Against The State Act 1939, before he was charged and brought to court.

He is accused of attempted robbery of the teacher, robbing the student of €60, and possession of a firearm at Long’s Place on October 21 last.

He faces charges of possession of a firearm at a Spar shop on Thomas Street and robbery of the store on the same date.

Mr Mallon made no application for bail and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on November 5th next.

He is the second person to come before the courts in connection with the incident. Last week, co-accused Paul Heaney (35), Michael Malin House, Dublin 8, was charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

He pleaded for bail but was unsuccessful following strenuous Garda objections. He appeared on Wednesday at Cloverhill District Court where he was further remanded in custody until November 13th.