Pensioner attacked taxi-driver after pleasant chat about farmer

A pensioner attacked a taxi-driver causing more than €1,500-worth damage to his car just moments after enjoying a pleasant chat about farming on his journey home.

William McFadden, aged 72, was charged with criminal damage and a breach of the peace when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal.

The elderly man had been collected by taxi-driver Paul McClean at Stranorlar to take him to his home at Dooballagh, Letterkenny on February 13th last.

The pair had enjoyed a pleasant journey and had been talking about farming.

However, when the driver turned off for Mr McFadden’s home, he began a tirade of abuse against Mr McClean.

Gardaí were called and Mr McFadden, who was intoxicated, lashed out at the taxi-driver’s car.

He attacked the windscreen and dashboard causing a total of €1,500 of damage before being arrested.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Kieran O’Gorman said his client’s family were very concerned about his behaviour.

He said McFadden, who has 28 previous convictions, had €2,000 in court to offer as compensation.

Having heard the facts, Judge Paul Kelly said he would give McFadden the benefit of the Probation Act on the criminal damage charge and fined him €200 for causing a breach of the peace.