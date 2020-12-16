Man threatened football coach after son dropped from team

A Co Donegal man who threatened a football coach in a butcher shop after his son was dropped from his local team has been fined €200.

Seamus Wilkie was walking past the shop in Ramelton on July 20th, 2019 when he saw Gerry Crossan looking out of the window.

Wilkie, of Bridge Street, Ramelton, shouted at Mr Crossan, saying: “I’m going to get you, I’m going to knife you. You’re in my world now.”

Gardaí were called and Wilkie was arrested.

Defence solicitor Kieran Dillon told Letterkenny District Court the incident arose out of a dispute at a local football club.

He said his client’s son had been the victim of bullying at the club where Mr Crossan had been a football coach. Wilkie’s son had been sidelined at the club and he had lost his confidence, Mr Dillon added.

Wilkie reported the matter to the relevant governing body and his complaint was upheld four days before the incident.

Fining him €200, Judge Paul Kelly said Wilkie should not have brought up the matter again. “One would have thought when he got a satisfactory outcome four days previously that he wouldn’t have had to resort to that bizarre threat.”