Man in court over security incident at family law hearing

A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm in connection with a security alert at a family law court in Dublin last month.

The Phoenix House courts building at Smithfield in Dublin, where Judge Susan Ryan of the Circuit Court was presiding, was evacuated and a major security operation took place at around 11.30am on December 20th.

Armed gardaí and a bomb disposal team were called in to deal with an incident which was resolved peacefully.

A man in his mid-40s was arrested. He appeared at Dublin District Court two days later charged with the false imprisonment of two women and one count of threatening to kill and cause serious harm. The man, who was refused bail, cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant made his third court appearance when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Judge Victor Blake heard that an additional charge of unlawful possession of an imitation gun has been brought.

The man, dressed in a grey tracksuit, stood silently throughout the hearing and has not indicated how he will plead.

Det Garda Shane Connolly told Judge Blake the defendant “made no reply” when he was charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that he is to face trial on indictment on all the charges, Det Garda Connolly said.

This means his case is to be sent forward for trial before a judge and jury at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge granted legal aid. There was no application for bail.

The man is due to appear via video-link at the same court on February 1st.