Man granted bail after facing court over Limerick stabbing

A 44-year-old man has been remanded on bail after appearing before Limerick District Court charged in connection with the stabbing of another man in Co Limerick at the weekend.

Aleksandras Kourgolpolov, with an address at Maiden Street, Newcastle West, appeared before the court on Monday afternoon charged with one count of assault causing harm at Maiden Street on Saturday.

The victim, David Crawford, a 21-year-old father-of-one from Newcastle West, is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Garda Senan Dormer gave evidence that he arrested Mr Kourgolpolov, who is Russian, on Sunday and charged him at 12.40pm. “He made no reply after caution,” the garda said.

Gardaí did not object to bail provided the accused abide by a number of strict bail conditions, which were imposed by the court. Judge Marie Keane granted bail on the accused’s own bond of €500.

Live at relative’s address

As part of his bail, Mr Kourgolpolov was ordered to live at a relative’s address, located outside of Newcastle West, and he must sign on three times a week at Newcastle West Garda station.

The defendant, who was granted free legal aid, was ordered to surrender his passport and not apply for any other travel documents. He must refrain from having any direct or indirect contact with witnesses and must carry a charged mobile phone and be contactable by gardaí at all times.

Judge Keane remanded him on bail to appear before Limerick District Court again on May 11th.