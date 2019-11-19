Man faces trial over nuisance pigeons in Stoneybatter

A man is facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.

The feral birds have flocked to a rooftop on the northside’s Manor Street and have taken up residency.

But their droppings on the footpaths and beside homes in Stoneybatter led to locals making complaints.

As a result, Dublin City Council erected a number of signs in the area which state: “Do Not Feed Pigeons Or Other Birds By Order.”

They have now initiated legal proceedings against a local resident.

William Garnermann has been prosecuted by the council and appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when he took a hearing date.

He is accused of causing a nuisance by feeding feral pigeons at his home and its environs, on Manor Street, in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7. It is also alleged by feeding the wild birds he is encouraging the keeping of them at his home address.

He is being prosecuted under the Local Government (Sanitary Services) Acts and was summonsed to court by the council.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted the council sought a date for a hearing and there will be three witnesses.

Mr Garnermann did not address the court but his barrister said the case could last about two hours.

Judge Halpin ordered that the district court trial will take place on January 14th next.

Obtaining a hearing date is an indication that the charge will be contested by the defendant.