Man charged with money laundering at Dublin District Court

A 33-year-old man is facing trial on money-laundering charges for having just over €1.1 million in crime proceeds.

The alleged laundered funds were in connection with a probe into an international invoice re-direction fraud against a Danish company.

Haastrup Oluwaseun, a Nigerian national with an address at Wellview Park, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was charged with two offences under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He is accused of having €1.1 million and €14,000, the proceeds of criminal conduct, in accounts in a Dublin bank on May 13th, 2016.

He appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Detective Neville McCormack of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told the court the accused was arrested at 8.12am at his address and taken to Blanchardstown Garda station and charged.

He replied: “I don’t know anything about it”, when charged with one offence and had a similar reply to the second count, Judge Smyth was told.

There was no objection to bail.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed Mr Oluwaseun is to face trial on indictment meaning his case will go before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court.

Mr Oluwaseun, who was wearing a green camouflage combat jackets, blue jeans runners, did not address the court.

Michele Finan, defending, said there was consent to a 12-week remand for the preparation of a book of evidence. The solicitor also said her client had psychiatric problems.

There was no garda objection to legal aid which was granted. No bail terms were sought by gardaí.

Mr Oluwaseun was released on his own bond of €1,000 and ordered to appear again at the District Court on October 10th next when it is expected he will be served with the book of evidence and sent forward for trial.