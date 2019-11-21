Man apologises for stealing apostle’s head from National Wax Museum

A father of three has apologised at Dublin District Court for stealing the head of a wax work of one of the 12 apostles from the National Wax Museum.

Michael Murray (33), who is residing at accommodation provided by the Peter McVerry Trust in Naas, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage charges in connection with the incident on August 21st last.

Three heads were removed from wax works of famous figures at the museum on Westmoreland Street. A woman co-defendant (33) is to appear in court separately.

Judge John Brennan heard that the unnamed apostle’s head taken by Murray was worth about €10,000 and the damage caused to it as a result of the theft cost €200 to repair.

Garda Niall Cunningham, who caught Murray with the head, said the accused had 124 previous convictions for offences including criminal damage, assault, theft and knife possession.

Barrister Rory Mulvaney, defending, said Murray has had difficulties with alcohol and spent periods homeless over the last 14 years. He said Murray did not realise the seriousness of the matter which “got out of hand”.

He said Murray would be willing to pay compensation if given time to show his remorse.

Judge Brennan said the incident was clearly a prank for Murray but it was “not for the wax museum”.

He said he would have been minded to give Murray a custodial sentence if it had been a bona fide attempt to steal rather than a prank.

Murray was remanded on continuing bail to February for the compilation of a probation report and the provision of compensation for the wax museum.