Man accused of online harassment of six women sent for trial

A 36-year-old Dublin man has been sent forward for trial accused of a seven-year campaign of online harassment against six women.

Charges were preferred following an 18-month investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau’s Cyber Investigations Unit.

Brendan Doolin, with an address at Leighlin Road, Crumlin, Dublin faces six counts of harassment contrary to Section 10 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The offences allegedly occurred between 2011 and 2018.

He was charged in November at Kevin Street Garda station and faced his second hearing at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that he was to face trial on indictment.

The six named complainants include journalists and writers. A number of them were present for the hearing but they were not required to give evidence.

A book of evidence was served on Mr Doolin in court .

Judge Michael Walsh noted the DPP had directed the accused was to be returned for trial on all six charges in the book of evidence.

He told Mr Doolin he was being sent forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on February 15th.

There was no objection to him remaining on bail subject to the same terms set down in November.

Mr Doolin has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Walsh told the accused to have “no contact whatsoever” with the alleged injured parties.

Furthermore, he could not have any contact with a number of witnesses, he was warned.

Judge Walsh told him that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he had to notify the prosecution within 14 days.

Dressed in a navy anorak and black jeans, the accused spoke briefly saying “Yes” when asked if he understood.

Judge Walsh also directed that copies of video evidence was to be furnished by the prosecution to Mr Doolin’s solicitor.