Lisa Smith wants ‘to prove her innocence’, court told

Isis suspect Lisa Smith’s wants her trial dealt with quickly “so she can prove her innocence”, a court has heard.

After a trek from war-torn Syria to Turkey with her daughter, aged two, the former Irish Defence Forces member was brought back to Ireland on December 1st when she was arrested.

The mother of one, aged 38, from Co Louth, was questioned for three days before she was charged with being a member of Isis from 2015 to 2019.

After three weeks in custody on remand, she was released on bail by the High Court, which ordered her to abide by a list of strict conditions including an internet and social media ban.

In January, her lawyers pleaded on her behalf with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop the case due to lack of evidence.

She appeared again before Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court on Wednesday to be served with a book of evidence by the prosecution.

Ms Smith stood silently at the side of the courtroom, as a solicitor for the DPP solicitor explained that the book of evidence was not ready.

Six weeks were needed to finalise it, he explained.

Defence solicitor Peter Corrigan said on the last date the case was in court, January 8th, his client was told she would be served with the book of evidence on Wednesday, March 4th.

Mr Corrigan said Ms Smith was “on strict bail conditions and anxious that matters be dealt with expeditiously”.

There were a number of points in relation to the charge brought and he urged the prosecution to look at them “very carefully”, adding, “It is the case that this matter should be discontinued”.

He wanted the prosecution to again look at documentation provided.

The judge replied that this was a matter for the DPP and he did not have a function in relation to that issue.

Mr Corrigan consented to the six-week adjournment but told the court that was with the caveat that the matter be dealt with expeditiously.

Ms Smith was “anxious to have her matter dealt with so she can prove her innocence”, he said.

Judge Daly ordered her to appear again on April 17th next.