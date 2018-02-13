Former sports coach faces 99 counts of indecent and sexual assault

A former sports coach has been remanded on bail after he was charged with 99 counts of indecent and sexual assault against three boys in Waterford more than 20 years ago.

Bill Kenneally (67) of Laragh, Summerville Avenue in Waterford, was arrested by gardaí outside Waterford District Court in Gracedieu in Waterford on Tuesday morning.

An accountant, Mr Kenneally was charged with 99 counts of indecent assault contrary to Common Law and sexual assault contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded Mr Kenneally on bail on the 99 charges to appear again at Waterford District Court on March 27th when a book of evidence will be served.

The 99 charges follow an investigation by gardaí in Waterford after detectives were contacted by three men, now all in their 40s, who alleged they were abused by Mr Kenneally over 20 years ago.