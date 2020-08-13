Footballer and coach remanded over €3m heroin allegation

A footballer and a club coach have been further remanded in custody charged over a €3million heroin seizure.

Former League of Ireland player Keith Quinn (31) and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan (41) were both refused bail on Saturday after they were charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply, in the Dublin 15 area.

Their bail hearing at Dublin District Court was told it was alleged a package had arrived from Amsterdam in Holland.

On August 5th, Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, participated in a joint operation; 22 kilos of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million was seized.

They faced their second hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday and were further remanded in custody by Judge Alan Mitchell to appear again there on August 27th.

Mr Quinn, of Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin, made no reply to the charges.

Co-accused, Mr Noonan, a father-of-four of Redhills Park, Ellistown, Co Kildare, told gardaí “no comment” when he was charged.

Mr Quinn was previously with Sheffield United and later played for Cork City and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland. He later played for Bluebell United in the Leinster Senior League. Mr Noonan was manager of Bluebell United.