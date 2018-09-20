Fisherman in court charged with murdering woman in Dundalk

A 48-year-old man appeared in court in Dundalk, Co Louth on Thursday charged with the murder of a mother of two.

Edmundas Dauksa faces a single charge of murdering Ingrida Maciokaite (31) in Dundalk earlier this week.

A Lithuanian interpreter was in court for the proceedings.

It is alleged that he murdered Ms Maciokaite on Tuesday, September 18th, at Bridgewater Mews, Linen Hall Street, Dundalk.

Judge Conal Gibbons was told by Garda Joseph Bell that he arrested the accused at 10.08pm on the September 19th and half an hour later at 10.38pm he charged him with the offence.

Mr Dauksa, with an address at Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk, made no reply when charged, the Garda said.

There was no application for bail and Judge Gibbons granted a prosecution application for the case to be adjourned for one week to Cloverhill district court.

Defence solicitor Peter Lavery applied for legal aid for his client.

He said the accused was a fisherman who ran his own business. He was a shellfish fisherman and did not earn very much, Mr Lavery said.

The judge granted legal aid and when asked by Mr Lavery if he could direct that he receive appropriate medical aid, the judge said he can only make a recommendation and he would make it.

The case was adjourned to Cloverhill District Court via video link on the September 27th, 2018.

The accused sat silently in court during the proceedings. He was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue top.