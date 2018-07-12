Cameron Reilly murder charged youth further remanded in custody

A youth, accused of the murder of Co Louth teenager Cameron Reilly, has been further remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court in four weeks.

Aaron Connolly (18), of Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth, was remanded in custody last Friday after he was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, Co Louth, on May 26th, 2018.

He faced his second hearing on Thursday, appearing before Judge Dermot Simms at Cloverhill District Court. He was further remanded in custody to appear again on August 9th.

Bail in murder cases can only be adjudicated on in the High Court.

At his first hearing last Friday, before Judge John Coughlan at Drogheda District Court, Det Sergeant Fearghal O’Toole said the accused made no reply when charged. A book of evidence has yet to be completed.

Student Cameron Reilly was last seen alive near Ardee Road, Dunleer at approximately 12.30am on May 26th. His body was found in a field just outside the town by a dog walker the following morning.