Boy appears in court charged with assault after pulling 12-year-old girl’s hair

A boy has appeared in court charged with assault after pulling a 12-year-old girl’s hair and kicking her.

The boy, who is now aged 14, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with the incident which happened when he was 13.

The court heard that the boy went to the girl’s house in Letterkenny on August 27th, 2017 and they had a disagreement.

She alleges that he pulled her hair and then kicked her.

However, solicitor for the boy Michael Shiel said his client denied he had kicked the girl.

He said there had been a boyfriend and girlfriend situation going on between the youngsters.

The boy, who has no previous convictions, was accompanied to court by his mother.

Judge Paul Kelly asked the boy if he had apologised to the girl.

He replied that he had after he met her again at a teenage disco a few weeks ago.

Judge Kelly asked Garda Sgt Jim Collins if he could see the report of the incident.

Having viewed the report the judge said it didn’t appear like the pair were the best of friends.

He adjourned the case until April 15th and requested a victim impact statement from the girl on the matter.