Two found guilty of murdering man and dumping body

Two Dublin men are to be sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man whose body was found with 20 stab wounds on a roadside in the south of the county.

Stephen Tynan (41) of Deerpark Lodge, Kiltipper, Tallaght, and Raymond Fitzgerald (37) of Knockmore Grove, Killinarden, also in Tallaght had both pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Tynan’s cousin, Andrew Guerrine, at an unknown place between May 22nd and May 23rd, 2015.

The Central Criminal Court trial heard that Mr Guerrine’s body was found in the early hours of May 23rd on Steelstown Lane in Rathcoole, 10km from where he was last seen alive in Tallaght.

The deceased, who was from New Street in the city, had sustained 20 stab wounds, including two that penetrated his skull and spine.

The jurors returned to the jury room and had deliberated for a total of 10 and a half hours before reaching their verdicts.

They found both men guilty by a majority of 10 to two.

Neither accused gave any reaction when the verdicts were read out, but a number of their supporters sobbed quietly.

Mr Justice White thanked the jurors for their service and patience in ‘this very difficult case’ and excused them from jury service for life.

He adjourned sentencing until December 19th to give the Guerrine family a chance to prepare a victim impact statement.