Murder accused captured on CCTV purchasing tools, court told

A man who is accused of murdering his mother-in-law was believed by gardai to be one of two people captured on CCTV purchasing tools some days after she was reported missing, a court heard on Friday.

The trial has heard the retired hospital worker’s body was dismembered into 15 separate parts and found at nine locations in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10th and 14th 2017.

Father-of-three Keith Greene (34), has pleaded not guilty to murdering Patricia O’Connor (61) at her home in Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on May 29th, 2017.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Mr Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on May 29th, 2017. They have denied the charges.

Mr Johnston has pleaded not guilty to assisting Mr Greene in the purchase of various implements at Woodie’s, Mr Price, B&Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on June 9th, 2017, which were to be used in the concealment of the remains of Mrs O’Connor

On Friday the jury heard details of a number of controlled purchases carried out by gardaí in 2017.

Garda James Doolan told prosecution counsel Gerardine Small BL on Friday that he brought a receipt, found at Mountainview, to B&Q on the Belgard Road in Tallaght on June 20th, 2017.

Gda Doolan said he viewed CCTV footage in B&Q of two men, whom he believed to be Mr Greene and Mr Johnston, purchasing a number of items on June 9th, 2017.

The witness said the manager of B&Q looked up the point of sale and collected the exact items that had been bought by the men. These items were 30 extra-strong black rubbish sacks, two pairs of builders’ brick gloves, a tenon saw, two adjustable hacksaws and a light-duty protection sheet.

Garda Gareth Collins said another receipt had been found pertaining to purchases made at Woodies in Tallaght on June 9th, 2017. Gda Collins testified that he went to Woodies on June 20th, 2017 to view the CCTV footage.

Gda Collins said he observed two males in the footage, whom he believed to be Mr Greene and Mr Johnston. The witness said he saw one of the men selecting two small axes and then both men had picked up knife blades. Gda Collins said Mr Greene paid for these items with cash.

Gda Collins said a receipt was found at Mountainview in relation to a transaction made at Shoe Zone in Tallaght on June 9th 2017. The witness said he went to Shoe Zone on June 20th 2017 and was told by the manager two pairs of green wellington boots in size nines had been bought on that date.

The trial continues on Monday before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.