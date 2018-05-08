Michael Lynn to stand trial in 2020 over multi--million theft charges

Former solicitor Michael Lynn who is accused of multi-million euro thefts will stand trial in January 2020.

Mr Lynn (49) with an address in St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin, is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of almost €30 million from seven financial institutions.

In one of the sample charges before the court, Mr Lynn is accused of stealing €4.1 million from Irish Nationwide on April 4th, 2007.

In another sample count, he is charged with stealing €3.6 million from Ulster Bank on October 20th, 2006.

Last March, Mr Lynn was extradited to Ireland from Brazil, where he has been living for several years.

Karl Monahan BL, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that his client has been in custody for some time. He said he was seeking the earliest possible trial date.

Cathleen Noctor BL, prosecuting, told the court that the trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

A trial date of January 13th, 2020 was set with and a pre-trial date of November 28th, 2019. Mr Lynn was remanded in continuing custody.