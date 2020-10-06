Man denies murder of woman in Dublin apartment two years ago

An electrician has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman at a Dublin apartment two years ago.

Sean Nolan (36) of Ashington Crescent, Navan Road in Dublin will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in front of Mr Justice Michael McGrath and a jury of six men and six women.

Mr Nolan is charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll at Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 on October 21st, 2018.

He replied, “not guilty” when the charge was put to him.

Mr Justice McGrath swore a jury to hear the trial which is expected to begin on Thursday and will last up to three weeks.

The judge told the jury not to do any research outside of court and to “only determine the case on the basis of the evidence that emerges during the course of the case in this courtroom.”