Man (32) pleads not guilty to murdering woman in Co Kilkenny

A 32-year-old man has gone on trial charged with murdering a woman in Co Kilkenny last year.

Renars Veigulis, of Old Bridge Street in Freshford, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday. He is accused of murdering Rita Apine at that address.

Mr Veigulis pleaded not guilty to murdering the 29-year-old on or about May 14th, 2017 and a jury of five women and seven men was empanelled.

The trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will get under way on Tuesday.