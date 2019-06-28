Dog DNA samples taken during Vincent Ryan murder inquiry, court told

Gardaí investigating the shooting of a man in Dublin took DNA and hair samples from two dogs belonging to a man whose car was stolen five months before the shooting, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Paul O’Beirne (36), of Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, and Jeffrey Morrow (37), of Burnell Court, Coolock, have pleaded not guilty to murdering 25-year-old Vincent Ryan at McKee Road in Finglas on February 29th, 2016.

Joseph Cogan told prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC that his car, a silver Volkswagen Golf GTI, was stolen from outside his home on October 13th/14th 2015.

He had been out with his wife and when he returned home at about 12.45am the car was gone. The key, which had been on a key-ring in the hall of his house, was also gone.

Mr Cogan told Mr Burns that in the boot of his car was a grey canvas sheet that he used to protect his car from dog hairs. He said he owns a fawn or blonde bulldog and a black cocker spaniel and the canvas “would have been covered in hairs”.

He was shown a canvas which he said looked “very similar” to the one that was in his car. He also confirmed that on April 14th, 2016, he gave gardaí permission to take a buccal swab, used in DNA testing, and hair samples from his two dogs.

On fire

Gary Tai told Mr Burns that he was driving along Red Lane, Carragh, Naas, Co Kildare some time after 4.20pm on February 29th, 2016 when he saw a car on fire ahead of him. It was a four-door hatchback and he said it looked like it had just gone on fire.

In front of the burning car was another car of similar size and, he said, it looked like there were two people inside. One of them was looking back at the burning car and when the flames got bigger, the car went off in the direction it was facing. Mr Tai said another car pulled up behind him and the driver called emergency services.

John Shaughnessy, a fire officer with Naas Fire Station, said he recieved a call to a burnt out car at Red Lane at 4.43pm that day. With the help of another fire officer he put out the fire and was able to reveal the chassis number of the car.

Garda Niall Geoghan told Mr Burns he took photos of the car and of a registration plate that was on the ground on the opposite side of the road.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of eight men and four women.