Teenager who drove at Garda car three times jailed for 16 months

A teenager who deliberately drove a vehicle at a Garda patrol car three times during a high speed chase has been jailed for 16 months.

Ross Thompson (19) mounted the footpath several times, drove over the median strip dividing the road, broke red lights, drove onto residential green areas and drove the Toyota Yaris on the wrong side of the road.

He performed numerous hand brake turns and during three of these, positioned the vehicle to be facing the patrol car head-on before driving straight at the officers.

Thompson had no valid license or insurance at the time and the Yaris belonged to a family member.

Thompson of Dolmen Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two charges of endangerment and a charge of dangerous driving at Northwood Avenue, Santry, Balbutcher Lane, Ballymun and St Margaret’s Road, also Ballymun on January 3rd, 2018.

Garda Robert English told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that his attention was first drawn to the vehicle, just after 7pm that evening, when he noticed the exhaust was almost hitting the ground and there was a loud noise coming from the engine.

Thompson failed to pull over the Yaris when indicated to do so and instead accelerated away leading to a high speed chase.

‘Pathetic’

Many motorists had to take evasive action during Thompson’s driving, including one driver who had to slam on his brakes after he overtook him at speed before pulling in very suddenly in front of him.

Garda English said Thompson later pulled up the vehicle outside his home, ran into the building and locked himself in.

Gardaí ­ had to call in colleagues to assist in breaking down the front door and Thompson was arrested after he was found hiding in the attic.

Thompson has 56 previous convictions, including road traffic, dangerous driving and possession of knives. He was on bail for a drug dealing offence at the time of his arrest and has since been jailed for the drug conviction. He is due for release in December 2019.

Judge Martin Nolan said there was “no doubt” that other road users were frightened by Thompson’s driving and that he could have injured or killed someone.

He described Thompson hiding in his home as “fairly pathetic behaviour”.

Judge Nolan sentenced Thompson to 16 months in prison consecutive to the current term he is already serving. He disqualified him from driving for six years.