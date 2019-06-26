Girl (11) awarded €36,000 over leg break on fun centre trampoline

An eight-year-old who broke her leg in two places while using a trampoline at a fun centre has been awarded €36,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Pat Purcell, counsel for Jane Morgan, of Harbourstown, Stamullen, Co Meath, told Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke that Jane was struck suddenly by another child performing a back-flip on the trampoline.

Jane, who is now 11, through her mother Janet Morgan sued Fun Galaxy Ashbourne Limited, which has a registered address at Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co Dublin, for €60,000 damages for personal injury.

Mr Purcell, who appeared with Hennessy and Perrozzi Solicitors, said Jane was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where X-rays revealed fractures to her right tibia and right fibula.

He told the court she was taken to theatre under the care of a consultant orthopaedic surgeon and underwent closed reductions of the fractures. A cast extending above the knee was applied and Jane was reviewed on three subsequent occasions at the hospital’s fracture clinic.

Mr Purcell said the accident occurred on March 12th, 2016 and a medical report following an examination six months after the accident stated that Jane had made an uncomplicated recovery.

Judge Groarke approved of the €36,000 offer.