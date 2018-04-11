Clare drink driver who knocked down two walks free

A motorist who was four times over the drink-driving legal limit when he knocked down two musicians at Doolin, in March 2015, has walked free from court.

In the case at Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys has imposed a six-month suspended jail term on Graeme Griffin (30) of Doolin Village, Doolin.

Judge Keys also imposed a four-year driving ban and a €500 fine on the tiler.

In the case, Mr Griffin pleaded guilty to drink-driving and careless driving causing serious bodily harm to the two men, Liam Joyce (55) and Corkman, Liam Lyons (39) on March 1st, 2015.

Mr Joyce from Burnfoot, Co Donegal, who suffered life changing injuries in the incident, told the court that he has no bad feelings towards Mr Griffin.

The collision took place just over the hump-back bridge that separates McGann’s and McDermott’s pubs in the Clare coastal village with the pedestrians coming from the direction of McGann’s.

In sentencing, Judge Keys said Mr Griffin accepted he made a serious error of judgement driving on the night and apologised to his victims.

Judge Keys said Mr Griffin has no previous convictions and has expressed remorse for his actions.

Reflective gear

The judge said the two victims were not wearing reflective gear at the time, the night was very dark and wet, and Mr Griffin was travelling at 20kilometres per hour.

In his victim impact statement, Mr Joyce said he was grateful to be still alive from what he called the ‘accident’.

He said: “I have a positive outlook on the future and I want to put all of this behind me and move on. I have no bad feelings towards Graeme Griffin and I hope that he has learned from his mistake.”

In his statement, Mr Joyce said he suffered compound fractures in his leg bones, the tibia and fibula.

He said the year after the accident, he had six operations on his right leg.

“My prognosis is that I am going to have arthritis in my right leg and it’s painful on a daily basis.”

He added he has an intermittent limp.

“At the time of the accident, I was working, but I haven’t worked since and it’s unlikely I will due to the severity of my injuries.”

Mr Griffin’s second road victim, Liam Lyons suffered a broken collar bone, severe bruising on his left leg and a broken bone in his right foot.

In his victim impact statement, Mr Lyons from Victoria Road, Cork said: “I would like to say that I don’t wish Graeme Griffin any ill will. I know that he didn’t do it intentionally.”

The two victims have ongoing civil proceedings against Mr Griffin and counsel for Mr Griffin, Pat Whyms BL has stated the two will be fully compensated in the civil cases.