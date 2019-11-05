Cannabis grow house found behind false partition in beauty parlour

A cannabis growing operation was discovered behind a false partition in a beautician’s wardrobe by firemen searching for the source of a fire, a court has heard.

Elwira Syfert (40), of James’ Court, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to cultivation of cannabis at Passion Tanning & Beauty, Westpark Gate, Tallaght, on January 22nd, 2017. She has no previous convictions.

Det Garda Cian Steers told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, that when the fire brigade were called to the address there was some confusion as to the source of the fire that was causing the premises to fill up with smoke.

Det Garda Steers said that behind a false partition in a white wardrobe in the premises they found a “cannabis grow house”. This concealed section of the premises was also home to the source of the fire.

Inside the room there were 39 mature cannabis plants with an estimated total value of €31,200. Several smaller cannabis plants were also discovered which had been destroyed by the fire.

Syfert told gardaí she was approached by a man who gave her €400 a month to use the concealed area of her leased premises and she did not initially know what he was doing in there. She said the man began to threaten her not to tell anyone about the concealed area.

At a later stage she became aware of the plants and the man threatened to kill her if she told gardaí. He began asking her to water and feed the plants.

Luigi Rea BL, defending, said there was no evidence of trafficking or that his client had done anything other than water the plants. He said that slowly but surely the man Syert was dealing with became more sinister and had a hold over her.

Judge Martin Nolan acknowledged that the accused was under pressure and said it seemed unjust to imprison her. He sentenced her to three years imprisonment, which the suspended in full on strict conditions.