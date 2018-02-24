Belfast rape trial: Olding says woman invited him to join sexual activity

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding told police he was invited to join in sexual activity involving his teammate, Paddy Jackson, by a young woman who claims she was raped by the two men.

Laganside Crown Court in Belfast heard the accounts the two men gave to police of the events in Mr Jackson’s bedroom on June 28th, 2016.

Both men said oral sex took place but there was no intercourse as they did not have condoms. Mr Jackson is accused of vaginal rape and sexual assault while Mr Olding is accused of oral rape.

In Mr Jackson’s account, he said the 19-year-old complainant was performing oral sex on him in his bedroom when Mr Olding came in. Mr Jackson said he smiled and waved at Mr Olding, who came and sat on the edge of the bed.

Beckoned over

Mr Olding told police it was the woman who beckoned him over when he walked in. He said she did not say anything but held out her hand which he took as an invitation.

Mr Jackson told police the woman was performing oral sex on him when Mr Olding came to the door. Mr Olding said when he opened the door he saw the woman straddling and kissing Mr Jackson as he lay on the bed.

Recounting the events leading up to the house-party where the alleged rape occurred, Mr Olding said he was drinking with his friends before they went out to a Belfast bar to watch an England soccer match.

Asked how much drink he consumed before going back to the house, Mr Olding said he had eight cans of beer, four pints of Guinness, two gins, five vodkas and three shots of tequila.

Listening to music

Mr Olding told officers from the PSNI Rape Crime Unit that he went back to Mr Jackon’s house where he and others were listening to music and drinking.

He said at one point he went upstairs and opened the door to see Mr Jackson and the complainant. He went over to them and started kissing her and she performed oral sex on him for about five minutes, he said. He then left and went to bed.

Asked about what signs of consent the woman showed, Mr Olding replied: “She didn’t pull away. She kissed me back as well.”

Mr Jackson said he also saw no sign the woman wasn’t consenting: “I didn’t force myself on her. I presume she wanted it to happen. She didn’t have to stay, she could have left.”