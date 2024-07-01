RTÉ makes two appointments to leadership team as part of new strategic plan

Steve Carson, the husband of RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, has been appointed director of video. Photograpg: RTÉ

The BBC’s Steve Carson and Newstalk’s Patricia Monahan have been appointed to RTÉ's leadership team, it has been announced.

Kevin Bakhurst, director general of RTÉ said the appointments will be “pivotal” in the reshaping and transformation of the broadcaster, following the launch of RTÉ's new strategic plan.

Carson, the husband of RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, has been appointed director of video.

Formerly the director of programmes for RTÉ Television, Steve Carson is currently director of BBC Scotland, where he oversees TV, radio and online teams.

Bakhurst said Carson’s appointment will see him “craft and execute a comprehensive editorial strategy” across all of RTÉ's television stations and RTÉ Player.

“Compelling content, sustainably produced, is at the heart of RTÉ's new strategy, and Steve’s shrewd editorial judgment, honed through his many senior leadership roles in editorial, production and content delivery, will position public service principles at the heart of everything we make in RTÉ and with our partners in the independent production sector,” he said.

On his appointment, Carson said he looks forward to working alongside world class creative talent in Ireland “as we focus on delivering the ambitious New Direction strategy.”

Patricia Monahan

RTÉ also announced the appointment of Newstalk managing editor Patricia Monahan who will join the organisation’s leadership team as director of audio.

She will take responsibility for the development and editorial management of audio and digital-audio services, including the programming of RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and RTÉ lyric fm – alongside digital, online, and podcasting services.

“Ground-breaking public service audio production and distribution is a cornerstone of RTÉ's new strategic direction, and Patricia’s proven leadership experience and track record in leading creative teams, her editorial experience and her unique ability to interpret audience insights, will make her an invaluable addition to our exceptionally strong Leadership Team,” Bakhurst said.

Monahan said RTÉ plays a “hugely significant” role as a public service broadcaster on the audio landscape in Ireland.

“I look forward to joining RTÉ in this exciting new role and as it embarks on its ambitious new strategy of which audio is such a critical part,” she said.

RTÉ said both appointments were made following a public competition.

The appointments come as funding of €20 million has been released to the organisation following the launch of its new strategic plan.

Further funding is expected to follow as reforms are rolled out within the broadcaster.

Alongside cutting 400 jobs over the next five years, the organisation plans to move the production of Fair City and the Late Late Show from its Montrose base in Dublin.