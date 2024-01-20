Oliver Callan to take over Ryan Tubridy’s former RTÉ radio slot for €150,000 a year

Oliver Callan: 'I’m not going to be completely shocking the audience that’s there.' Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ

Oliver Callan has been named as the replacement for Ryan Tubridy’s 9am weekday slot on RTÉ Radio 1.

Callan said he will be paid €150,000 a year for the two-year contract.

The satirist (43) has been among the presenters who stood in for Tubridy on the slot since the broadcaster was engulfed in controversy last summer.

He plans to continue with his weekly comedy programme, Callan’s Kicks.

Describing himself as a “radio anorak”, he said his first programme would begin on Monday, January 29th.

“I’m not going to be completely shocking the audience that’s there,” he told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday.

He said he was in touch with Tubridy at the time of the RTÉ controversy, where he “commiserated with him” as he said he believed he had experienced “the biggest pile-on”.

Speaking to O’Connor, Callan said he had “only just this week” told his family and friends about the appointment, saying: “Some of my family only found out this morning, I kept it very tight.”

“Myself and the husband went through a few Christmas dinners where people were speculating,” he said.

Asked whether he would continue with Callan’s Kicks, he said: “That’s the plan anyway, it’s an independent production so it’s not tied to the presenter’s gig at all.”