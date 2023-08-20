Minister comes under pressure to assert ‘authority’ over sprawling RTÉ controversy

Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin is coming under pressure to assert political authority over the sprawling controversy at RTÉ amid criticism from ministers and backbenchers.

Ms Martin has been largely absent from the media over the summer as the controversy evolved to include a burgeoning threat from dwindling numbers paying their TV licence fee, and the broadcaster’s decision to jettison presenter Ryan Tubridy. Mr Tubridy’s name will be removed from the 9am radio show from Monday morning. Comedian Oliver Callan will present the show again, but a permanent replacement has yet to be decided.

One Cabinet source said that Ms Martin “substitute ministers” are taking Ms Martin’s place in daily media outings which invariably feature questions on the crisis at Montrose, who then “are guessing the next steps because we haven’t had a Cabinet meeting”.

“Everyone is being affected by this absenteeism because nobody knows what’s going on,” the source added, arguing that Ms Martin was “undermining her authority, position and credibility”. However, a second senior source said the issue was being “overstated” by some.

On Sunday, Ms Martin’s spokesman said she intends to speak with the media this week. He said the Department has kept Government colleagues informed about RTÉ matters. “This level of advice and communication has included where other ministers may be attending public or media related events.”

Ms Martin’s spokesman said that she has been with her family but continues to work on these issues, adding that since the controversy had broken, she had set up two separate independent reviews, as well as appointing a forensic accountant to examine the contentious barter account, which all have commenced. “The minister and the Department have on a daily basis worked on these and related matters, responded to queries and kept the leaders of the three Government parties and ministerial colleagues informed of developments”.

He said Ms Martin had spoken with the chair of RTÉ, with whom her primary relationship is as minister, twice last week. “She will receive further updates in the coming days as necessary on any related matters”.

Alan Dillon, Fine Gael TD for Mayo – who is a member of both the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee and the Oireachtas Media Committee, which have held hearings into the RTÉ affair, said Ms Martin “needs to come out this week”.

“I’d like to get an understanding of the next steps the Government and her Department will be taking, and when future meetings will be scheduled with RTÉ and its new Director General”.

“From the Government point of view and the minister with responsibility, she needs to clarify her position in relation to the direction RTÉ are now taking. She needs to also provide clarity in terms of the financial situation,” Mr Dillon said.

Ms Martin’s spokesman said RTÉ's annual report, which has not been published yet, is being reviewed, having been submitted on June 30th. She will bring it to Cabinet and then lay it before the Oireachtas, he said.

Colm Burke, Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, said he “fully accepts” that Ms Martin needed to take time to establish the best way forward, but should now focus on building confidence back in the organisation, reassuring lower and middle earning staff, and identifying a path regarding future funding at the broadcaster. “The longer there’s indecision the more people will stall on paying the licence fee. “By the end of next week I think there needs to be full clarity from the Department and the Minister as to the way forward.”

Ms Martin’s spokesman said that restoring trust in RTÉ and ensuring there is a path forward “has been to the forefront of the Minister’s work”.

He said Ms Martin’s “core focus” is on ensuring the independent reviews and forensic accountancy are “expedited in parallel with the work RTÉ itself is undertaking to address governance and restore trust”. He said contact between officials, RTÉ, the chair and the Minister has been “ongoing” throughout August and will continue over the coming period.