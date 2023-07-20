RTÉ director general had ‘good, open and constructive’ conversation with Ryan Tubridy

RTÉ has confirmed that its director general Kevin Bakhurst has met Ryan Tubridy in person this week for a “one-to-one meeting”.

The meeting is believed to be the first time that the pair have met since the RTÉ controversy first emerged last month.

“They had a good, open, and constructive conversation and will meet again in a few weeks. RTÉ has no further comment,” they said in a statement.

[ Capping pay levels at RTÉ not ruled out, says Minister as Ryan Tubridy set to meet Kevin Bakhurst to discuss future ]

Mr Bakhurst previously told The Irish Times that he would contact Mr Tubridy to arrange several long conversations with the presenter about his future with the national broadcaster.

Mr Bakhurst has also said he will not deal with, or talk to, Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly.

RTÉ has been engulfed in the biggest crisis of its history since it disclosed that €345,000 in undeclared payments were made to Tubridy over several years.

Ray Gordon, a representative for Mr Tubridy, acknowledged the statement, and noted that Mr Tubridy was in agreement that the meeting was constructive.

Seamus Dooley, of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said that the statement had been noted by the union, but added that the problems at RTÉ were greater than one person.

“This is only one part of a bigger picture,” Mr Dooley said. He stated that the union was “looking forward” to the Government review into the public broadcaster, and the “culture” that has been prevalent there over the last number of years.

Mr Tubridy expressed his wish to return to the airwaves, during the Oireachtas committee hearings.

“I don’t have any doubt – I want to go back to work on the radio as soon as possible,” he said.

“I don’t say that with any arrogance. I just express desire. It’s what I do, it’s what I know. And I want to get back to my team and the listeners.”

