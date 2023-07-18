RTÉ crisis: Bakhurst thanks TV licence fee payers for loyalty as sales drop by almost €1 million

Most of the drop – 4,191 sales and renewals – came in the first week of July. Photograph: Laura Hutton / The Irish Times

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst has thanked people who have continued to pay their TV licence at a time when there is a “dark shadow” over the national broadcaster.

Mr Bakhurst was responding to a fall in TV licence sales and renewals over June and July that amounts to lower revenue of almost €1 million.

TV licence purchases dropped by more than 6 per cent during a five-week period across June and July compared with the same weeks last year.

RTÉ, which is part-funded by the licence fee, has been embroiled in controversy since June 22nd over secret payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy and other revelations about spending on corporate hospitality.

A total of 5,837 fewer TV licences were sold over June and the first week in July than in the same five-week period in 2022.

The figures suggest that the revenue from new sales and renewals of the TV licence has fallen by €933,920 over the five weeks compared to last year.

Mr Bakhurst, who assumed the role of director general last week, responded to the figures saying: “I am very grateful to those who have continued to buy a TV licence during a period when events have cast such a dark shadow over RTÉ.

“They have every right to feel let down.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we are working hard to rebuild trust in this organisation, and we will continue to do so. We must.”

Mr Bakhurst also said he wanted to thank RTÉ's “hard-working staff”, who “despite everything, remain focused on producing great programming and content for our audiences, across television, radio and online”.

Elsewhere, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was asked if he had any concerns that the controversy over RTÉ would stop people from paying the licence fee, a situation that could force the State to step in with more financial support.

He replied: “I hope not. As I’ve said before, I’m going to continue to pay the TV licence fee.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Brussels on Monday before the reports about the drop in TV licence sales.

He added that he would encourage other people to continue to pay the licence fee as well “not just because it’s the law but also because it is used to fund public service broadcasting and that goes beyond RTÉ”.

Mr Varadkar said the TV licence “funds a lot of the media production and broadcasting that we all value, whether it’s sport or children’s programming, Irish-language programming, music, all those things that really have nothing to do with the recent controversy”.

The data on TV licence sales was provided to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin in a written response to a Dáil question put to Minister for Media Catherine Martin.

Mr Griffin described the figures as “a considerable drop” and raised concerns that if it continues “it will lead to a serious funding crisis for RTÉ”.

Former minister for communications Richard Bruton has said the Government was wrong to reject the recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Media last year for a move away from the television licence fee to exchequer funding.

Mr Burton told RTÉ radio’s Today Show the Government had not favoured a move to direct funding from the exchequer, but that he and a number of other politicians – including Ciarán Cannon, Micheál Carrigy and Jerry Buttimer – had been working on a more sustainable system of funding for the State broadcaster that moved away from the licence.

“It’s just not sustainable to be collecting money on the basis of ownership of a TV. Who is consuming all their media through owning a TV? Then there’s substantial numbers who don’t pay and who avoid and then there’s the substantial cost of collecting,” he said.

Mr Bruton added that the fall in licence renewals in June and July was a “very worrying trend”.

“I think if this continues, the Government will be faced with decisions that it had sought to avoid after the Commission on the Future of Media was first published,” he said.

“What the commission proposed was that the licence fee would be entirely scrapped. And instead, you had straightforward exchequer funding. And they also proposed that you would have a much more powerful Media Commission, which would have substantial authority to set budgets, not having it bolstered by the Dáil, as would be the case with other bodies. So it’d be treated more like the Fiscal Advisory Council.”

The Media Commission would provide funding, not just to RTÉ, but also to a wider range of public service media, Mr Bruton said.