Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ, readers respond: ‘It seems society wants to destroy famous people’

Ryan Tubridy’s Oireachtas committee appearances this week have produced a schism in public opinion over the former Late Late Show host’s future at RTÉ.

More than 100 readers responded to our invitation to comment on the crisis, one describing Mr Tubridy’s performance as “little more than an attempt to preserve his posterior”, another calling out “appalling treatment” of the broadcaster.

‘Should be fired’

The variance in opinion is highlighted in the responses of readers such Anne Rice from Louth, who said: “Ryan Tubridy should be fired by the people’s broadcasting company. He is not a victim, and the word salad he is serving up to justify his behaviour serves no one but himself”.

‘Treated so unfairly’

Conversely, Sinead Cooney from Limerick stated her backing of the under-pressure presenter, saying: “I do believe that Ryan Tubridy is being treated so unfairly and that everyone seems to be focused on his ‘overpayments’ instead of the real issues in RTÉ. He was paid extra money through a different commercial contract other than his broadcasting contract. It is mind blowing how begrudging people are”.

‘Sick of what we have become’

The media coverage and public spectacle of Mr Tubridy’s committee appearance was another bone of contention for some, with Sharon Foley from Dublin remarking: “I am sick of what we have become. Pubs organising sessions to witness the ritual humiliation of RTÉ ‘talent’ and executive seems a bit primitive. It felt a bit like the scene in Game of Thrones where Cersei has to walk down the street naked and is booed and pelted (the same iconic scenes which Jeremy Clarkson referred to). These are real people, with real families and real careers”.

‘Greedy presenters’

For many though, it was not Mr Tubridy’s comments on Tuesday that evoked such a visceral reaction but rather the vast sums of money paid to the presenter.

Ronan Killeen wrote: “Ryan Tubridy and a host of others in RTÉ are not worth the salaries they are paid. Ireland is too small a country for such scale of celebrity status. This irrational media strategy is nonsensical, particularly in a world where YouTube, Netflix, recorded TV and other social media platforms are wiping out the traditional terrestrial television broadcasters.

“That’s the key reason why it’s critically important for RTÉ to reboot albeit without the overpaid, overrated and greedy presenters. Ryan Tubridy seems to believe that all animals are equal but some are more equal than others!”

‘Not Ryan Tubridy’s fault’

Yet again highlighting the duality in opinion, however, Amelia Clancy from Waterford took the stance that Mr Tubridy was not the one to point the blame at, remarking: “The salaries of the ‘talent’ in RTÉ seem high but this is not Ryan Tubridy’s fault. It seems that society wants to destroy famous people if they behave in anyway incorrectly or are seen to.”

‘I will pay my licence fee’

Readers of The Irish Times were also asked for their thoughts on the payment of the TV licence fee, with the majority of responses divulging a latent support for the controversial service charge.

Ronan Killeen stated his intention to continue to pay the fee, despite his contempt for the salaries paid to the State broadcaster’s top brass.

“I will continue to pay my licence fee despite what has been unearthed in recent weeks. RTÉ provides an important portal into our society and its ongoing evolution. Without it, we do not get to see ourselves, our behaviours, our politics, our values, achievements, shortcomings etc.”

‘Alternative to licence fee’

In a similar vein, Padraic Doorey from Kildare voiced his support for the TV license fee, adding: “I’m always happy to pay my licence fee; the national broadcaster has provided an excellent News & Current Affairs reporting service. That is the service I pay for. As an alternative to a licence fee I would be happy to pay an annual subscription only for the services I personally value – News and Current Affairs.”

Dermot O’Connell was another who shared this pro-licence fee sentiment, but did so with a caveat, saying: “I will pay my TV licence to avoid prosecution and believe in the importance of public service broadcasting. However, Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne, Brendan O’Connor etc are grossly over-paid for the hours they put in, whilst many of RTÉ’s workforce face precarious working conditions and the drip drip of constant cutbacks.”

‘RTÉ needs a complete perestroika’

Some readers did still harbour concerns about paying the €160 fee though. John Murray from Dublin remarked that a complete restructuring of RTÉ was needed before he would consider paying the fee again:

“RTÉ needs a complete perestroika. Barring a presence in Brussels, London and Washington, its foreign news and current affairs coverage, for example, is pretty much non-existent. No correspondents in Ukraine, for example. Lightweight round-ups of what’s on the wires isn’t providing an Irish take on things. Is that what are we paying our license fee for? It’s not worth it! The Tubridy mess is the tip of the iceberg.”

‘Worse is yet to emerge’

However, other respondents to the –, whose diversity of views is also reflected in correspondence published on Irish Times letters page, expressed uncertainty about drawing conclusions with investigations at RTÉ still ongoing.

Robert Strunz said: “I actually don’t know what to make of it all at this juncture. The level of selective deafness and a failure to ask the most basic of questions such as ‘who are this company and why are we invoicing them for consultancy?’ suggests either rank stupidity or duplicity and I never thought of Ryan Tubridy as either stupid or duplicitous, so I’m nonplussed.”

Commending the work done by the Public Accounts Committee, he concluded by alluding to the concern that there will be yet more skeletons found in RTÉ’s seemingly cavernous closet: “The PAC have done the state some very considerable service but there is a gnawing fear that there may be a lot worse that is yet to emerge.”