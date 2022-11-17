Irish Times journalists win in three categories at Newsbrand awards

Pictured at the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards supported by Google News Initiative, are The Irish Times journalists Daniel McLoughlin who was awarded the Foreign Coverage award and Mark Paul, who was awarded the Business Journalist of the Year award, Rosita Boland was awarded the Broadsheet Features award. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Irish Times correspondent Daniel McLaughlin has won the 2022 Newsbrand award for best foreign coverage for his reporting on the war in Ukraine. His was among three awards won by the newspaper.

Mark Paul took the award for business journalist of the year, and Rosita Boland for broadsheet features.

The 2022 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards took place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday evening, where 23 category winners were announced.

Mr Paul won for his coverage of companies paying shareholder dividends while receiving Covid-19 subsidies. Among other subjects, Ms Boland wrote extensively about a 1999 Air Corps crash in Tramore that killed four crew members.

READ MORE

Irish Examiner political editor Daniel McConnell took the coveted overall prize of journalist of the year.

Journalists at the Irish Examiner, which is part of the Irish Times Group, claimed five awards.

Claire Grady, chair of the judging panel, said the winners represented the best of journalism in Ireland today, delivering “important stories, insightful analysis, gripping commentary, not forgetting the stories which entertain us and brighten our day”.

“Many underscore the role of journalists as watchdogs in our society.”

In total, 850 entries were received across the 23 categories that included political journalism, sport, podcasts, features, investigative journalism and more.

Minister for the Media, Catherine Martin, who attended the ceremony, noted that reputable news sources were entrusted with a vital role in society.

“The work of the news media sector has been crucial in combating disinformation by reliably reporting on events in an unbiased and factual manner. As citizens, we derive enormous benefit from this work,” she said.

“It should not be taken for granted that in this country the public are well served by a diverse news media sector through both national and local newspapers. Continually striving for good quality journalism is vital.”