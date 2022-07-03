Newstalk presenter apologises to Eoghan Harris over Twitter post

A Newstalk presenter has apologised to Eoghan Harris, a former columnist with the Sunday Independent, over a post on Twitter.

Kieran Cuddihy, who presents the Hard Shoulder programme, tweeted an apology on Saturday to Mr Harris over a post the former published last month.

In his tweet, Cuddihy said: “On June 3rd, 2022, I published a tweet accusing Eoghan Harris of using a Twitter account to ‘sling personal insults at young female journalists based on their looks’. I now accept this accusation is false and I apologise unreservedly to Eoghan Harris for causing him distress.”

Former Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Harris confirmed yesterday his solicitor Robert Dore had sent a letter to Cuddihy requesting an apology over the June 3rd post, which Mr Harris alleged was defamatory.

Harris said he did not like suing journalists. “All I wanted was an apology.”

An apology has been provided and, as far as he is concerned, the matter is closed, Harris told The Irish Times.

Harris remains subject of High Court proceedings by Irish Examiner journalist Aoife Moore and Belfast Telegraph journalist Allison Morris alleging defamation over tweets posted by a fake Twitter account under the pseudonym Barbara Pym.

The Barbara Pym account posted a number of tweets critical of Sinn Féin, and of elements of the media it alleged were sympathetic to the party. Harris denies defamation and has separately taken defamation proceedings in the Circuit Court against Ms Moore.