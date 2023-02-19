Hillwalking hotels: The best places to stay around Ireland where you can hike from the front door

Spring is here, a time of renewed optimism as we look expectantly towards longer, brighter days ahead. The subtle signs of the change in seasons are already with us: a noticeable stretch in the evenings, the hardy snowdrops peeping timidly above the ground and the sun feeling a tad warmer on our shoulders. This is our signal to consider the pleasures of the outdoors once again, and a great reintroduction is a compelling trail where you set out and finish from one of our best hostelries.

For a memorable experience, book an overnight at an atmospheric hotel listed below. Arrive early and head off to complete a walk that conveniently starts from right outside. It’s an ideal way to work up an appetite, as you know that whatever the weather, a comfort-laden evening awaits. Your reward is a walker’s dream: a steaming shower followed by a mouth-watering meal and a blissful sleep.

Photograph: Fáilte Ireland

Seefin Loop

Glenbeigh Hotel, Co Kerry

The walk: A moderate grade, four-hour hike that starts from the roadside opposite your hotel. Here you follow the Kerry Way arrows uphill to the north shoulder of Seefin Hill. Then tag quiet roads and mountain tracks, offering breathtaking views across the still waters of Caragh Lake to Ireland’s most majestic peaks. Return by a rocky defile known as the Windy Gap, before you banquet on a superb vista over Dingle Bay to the Brandon Mountains on the descent to Glenbeigh.

The overnight: Built in 1792 as a stagecoach inn, the Glenbeigh Hotel has had many iterations. One constant is, however, that this quaint whitewashed building has retained its old-world charm and elegance. Offering high-class accommodation and award-winning cuisine, it makes perfect ending to a day among the Kerry highlands. glenbeighhotel.com

Slieve Donard

Slieve Donard Hotel, Co Down

Slieve Donard Hotel, Co Down.

The walk: A strenuous hike to the highest summit in Ulster, starting from Donard Park in Newcastle. Tag sylvan paths by the rushing water of the Glen river as they convey you to open mountainside. Now, the trail doglegs towards the broad col, where you encounter the Mourne Wall. Follow Ireland’s answer to the Great Wall of China left on a steep but not overly demanding ascent, leading to the sturdy tower marking Donard’s summit. On a good day, views extend to Wales, Scotland and the Isle of Man, while an expansive prospect also opens west over the great necklace of peaks above the Annalong Valley. Retrace your steps by the Mourne Wall and Glen river back to Newcastle.

The overnight: About 15 minutes’ walk from Donard Park is the Victorian elegance of the Slieve Donard Hotel. Facing a magnificent mountain vista, and backdropped by golden sands and Royal County Down golf course, the Slieve Donard ranks as one of Ireland’s most dramatically located hotels for dinner and overnight. slievedonardhotel.com

Tra Walk

Slieve Beagh Hotel, Co Monaghan

Tra Walk is an ideal outing for those seeking a genuine away-from-it-all experience.

The walk: A 10km easy-moderate trail offering memorable mountain scenery while presenting few navigational difficulties or hazards. From the Slieve Beagh Hotel, you amble a quiet road before following the arrows right and uphill. After passing the Three County Hollow – the intersection of Tyrone, Fermanagh and Monaghan – you gain the high point of Knockanearla. Here, Hugh O’Neill reputedly made camp on his ill-fated march to battle at Kinsale. Beyond is the lonesome curl of Lough Antrawer, which makes a serene stopping place before strolling easily downhill to regain the trailhead after about a three-hour outing.

The overnight: The Slieve Beagh in Knockatallon holds the distinction of being Ireland’s only community-owned hotel. As such, it is the perfect place to enjoy good food and hospitality while interacting with the local community. sliabhbeaghhotel.ie

Millennium Stone Loop

Aherlow House Hotel, Co Tipperary

Walk down the driveway of the Aherlow House hotel for a splendid finish to your day in the Tree Tops Restaurant.

The walk: Despite globalisation, there are still places removed from tourism honeypots where life moves more gently. Such is the Glen of Aherlow, where your exploration begins at Aherlow House. Follow blue arrows towards the hotel entrance and cross a public road. The arrows now lead to the Rock a Thorabh outcrop offering a magnificent prospect of Tipperary and the Slieve Felim Hills. Continue to a minor road and go right to reach the Millennium Stone, which was dug from the hillside and depicts the life of Christ. Then follow the waymarkers along quiet sylvan trails to the renowned Galtee Mountain viewing point at Christ the King statue. Return to Aherlow House along a serene trail through natural woodland.

The overnight: Offering magnificent views over the Galtee Mountains, Aherlow House was originally built by the wealthy Massey Dawson family. An island of serenity surrounded by woodlands, it is it a most relaxing place to enjoy an après walk repast, especially if you can get by the fire in the Hunting Lodge Bar. aherlowhouse.ie

The Lomanagh Loop

Sneem Hotel, Co Kerry

The walk: Lovely three and a half-hour, 10km loop, starting from the picturesque village of Sneem, that offers a mixture of minor roads, gravel tracks and hillside meadows. It never strays too high and is, therefore, suitable for those with average fitness. Exiting Sneem by Sportsfield Road the loop is marked by red arrows. Approaching the modest high point of Lomanagh Hill, the path offers spectacular views to the great glaciated coums of the wild Dunkerron Mountains. The descent provides a hypnotic prospect over Kenmare Bay to the Beara Peninsula before you join the arrows of the Kerry Way and return to Sneem.

The overnight: Above the village and overlooking an inlet from Kenmare Bay, Sneem Hotel exudes a natural charm that makes you feel at home immediately. With beautiful scenery around, a tranquil setting and a reputation for excellent cuisine, it’s a great place to enjoy a spring break in the Kingdom. sneemhotel.com

Barnavave Loop

Ghan House, Co Louth

Commons Loop walk in Louth offers splendid views across Carlingford Lough to the outline of the Mourne Mountains.

The walk: From Carlingford Tourist Office, you tag the red arrows for the Barnavave Loop, which takes about four hours to complete. Ascending on to the foothills of the Cooley Mountains, the route crosses the lower slopes of Slieve Foye with memorable views across Carlingford Lough to the dreamy outline of the Mourne Mountains. Then, it sweeps over the summit of Barnavave, before heading downhill to regain the trailhead in Medieval Carlingford.

The overnight. Ghan House is an atmospheric Georgian building located about a two-minute walk from the trailhead. As befits an establishment voted AA Guesthouse Accommodation of the Year 2022 and boosting a 2 rosette AA restaurant, it promises gourmet food in an atmospheric diningroom followed by a relaxing night. ghanhouse.com

Killamuck Loop

Abbeyleix Manor, Co Laois

The walk: Abbeyleix rewards visitors with period architecture and a captivating 8km, two-hour walking trail. Starting from the Manor Hotel, you follow purple arrows through the verdant woodland paths of Abbeyleix Demesne. Later, a greenway leads to Killamuck Bog, which is managed by volunteer effort and has a boardwalk giving access to its peaty heartland. Here, kids can see the intriguing process of environmental change that created the Irish peatlands. The track bed of an old railway line returns you to the trailhead.

The overnight: In a sylvan setting and located at the trailhead for the Loop, the family-managed Abbeyleix Manor offers the perfect base for your walk, or to explore the graceful architecture of the nearby heritage town. abbeyleixmanorhotel.com

Suir Blueway

Minella Hotel, Co Tipperary

Minella Hotel, Co Tipperary.

The walk: Linking Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, the Suir Blueway makes an idyllic walking or biking path. Developed as a canal towpath at a time when the river Suir was a commercial highway, it now makes a beautiful walk with no hills, good underfoot conditions and route-finding skills not required. A good option is to walk the 21km to Carrick-on Suir in about 4.5 hours and then take a bus back to Clonmel. Alternately, hire a bike and cycle to Carrick-on Suir, break for a coffee, then bike it back.

The overnight: Located across the river from the Blueway, Hotel Minella is a neoclassical mansion built in 1863. It was later converted to a 4-star hotel with four hectares (10 acres) of riverside gardens, by the Nallen family, of horse racing renown. An award-winning restaurant and a serene location near Clonmel, make it the ideal base camp for a walking break by the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains. hotelminella.com

Mulranny Loop

Mulranny Park Hotel, Co Mayo

Mulranny Park Hotel, Co Mayo.

The walk: Opposite Mulranny Park, descend steps and cross a rare salt marsh. Gaining a beach, amble right to a public road where arrows point uphill towards the Log na Currane hill. Laid out below the summit is majestic Bellacragher Bay, stretching north to the lonesome outline of the Nephin Mountains. Follow the arrows through Cushlecha Bog before exiting to a road and then meandering uphill to join the Western Greenway. Next, it is downhill to the road, where the route ascends right to decant you on Cruach Gorrach offering a spectacular panorama over Clew Bay to Croagh Patrick. Finish by rambling down to rejoin the Greenway nearby Mulranny Park after walking about 8km.

The overnight: A luxurious 19th-century railway hotel built by engineers who knew how to capture scenery, Mulranny Park Hotel offers an ideal base for exploring the Mayo outdoors. A multi-award winner for its food and accommodation, the hotel makes an ideal away-from-it-all location to get close to and personal with the natural environment. mulrannyparkhotel.ie

Vartry Reservoir Loop

Coach House, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

The Vartry lower reservoir, at Roundwood, Co Wicklow. File photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

The walk: Originally constructed in the 19th century to supply fresh water for Dublin, Vartry reservoir now offers 20km of waterside paths on mostly level terrain. If time is pressing you can complete either the Upper or Lower trail, each of which requires about two memorable hours.

The overnight: Ireland’s highest village makes the an ideal place for exploring the many wonders at the heart of the Wicklow Uplands. A kilometre away from the reservoir and at the heart of Roundwood lies the atmospheric charms of the Coach House. A traditional 19th-century village inn, it offers award-winning food and comfortable accommodation in an old-world setting. thecoachhouse.ie