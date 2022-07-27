How expensive — or cheap — has your summer holiday been?

Has the amount you’ve had to spend on your summer holiday this year made you wince — and, if so, what did you have to pay unexpectedly high prices for? Was it the flights, the accommodation or the food and drink, for example? Or have you found a bargain destination where it’s still cheap to eat out and the cost-of-living crisis has yet to bite?

Either way, and whether you holidayed abroad or in Ireland, we’d like to hear about your experiences, and about the best and worst value you’ve found, with a view to publishing a selection on irishtimes.com and in the print edition of The Irish Times. You can share your story by filling in the form on this page.