Aer Lingus flights cancelled due to Covid surge

Aer Lingus had to cancel three return flights from Dublin on Sunday as a result of a spike in Covid cases, the airline has confirmed.

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus apologised to those affected by the cancellations, but said just over 1 per cent of its flights have been affected by this issue in June.

The cancelled flights on Sunday are return journeys from Dublin to Milan, Lisbon and Amsterdam.

Aer Lingus flights to and from Berlin, Manchester and Rome have also been cancelled on Monday, according to listings on the Dublin Airport website. Several flights on Saturday and last week were also cancelled due to ongoing staffing issues, as well as air-traffic control strikes in Europe.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to reaccommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible,” the spokeswoman said.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption.”

She added: “System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ryanair said it expects minimal, if any, disruption to its flights operating to and from Spain as a result of cabin crew strikes.

The 12 days of action later this month to demand better working conditions were announced by the USO and SICTPLA unions on Saturday. The announcement came on the final day of the crews’ current strike, which began on Thursday.

Cabin crew will strike on July 12th to 15th, July 18th to 21st and July 25th to 28th across the 10 Spanish airports where Ryanair operates, the unions said in a statement.

“The unions and crew of Ryanair ... demand a change of attitude from the airline,” they said in a statement, calling for the airline to resume negotiations on working conditions.

The unions also urged the Spanish Government “not to allow Ryanair to violate labour legislation and constitutional rights such as the right to strike”.

In a statement, Ryanair said less than 1 per cent of its flights have been affected in the past month by “recent minor and poorly supported cabin crew strikes called by unions who are either not recognised by or who represent tiny numbers of Ryanair crews”.

“Air Traffic Control and airport staff shortages across Europe, which are beyond Ryanair’s control may however cause some minor disruption and any passengers whose flights are disrupted by ATC staff shortages will be notified of their entitlements by email/SMS.”