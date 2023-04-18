A Ukrainian in Ireland: ‘The Russians were in the new home we built in Kharkiv. They destroyed it and stole everything’

Just before Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Irene Gladun and her husband had finished building their new house in Kharkiv, the city they had both grown up in, and where they planned to spend the rest of their lives.

“I was born there and I had a successful photography business there. We love the city so much and had a great life there. So when we finished building our house, we were so happy and we thought our children and our grandchildren would live in it,” says Gladun.

When the couple woke up on February 24th last year to “loud noises” around the city, close to the Russian border, they initially thought “it must be fireworks”.

“We were so shocked. We never would have expected this war. In one moment, everything disappeared,” she says.

“My husband said we shouldn’t even wait to see what happens next; we need to go now. Our daughter was still in her pyjamas. I had two different socks on my feet. All I took was my camera because I can work with that anywhere”.

The family “didn’t have any plan” and had “no idea where to go”.

“We just wanted to protect our daughter from this awful situation,” says Gladun.

Gladun’s husband had “some health problems”, which meant he couldn’t fight in the war and was able to leave Ukraine as a result.

We talked to a lady in my daughter’s new school, and she just told us: don’t worry, take your things and you can stay at my house

After arriving in Ireland in early March 2022, the family first lived in a hotel for some weeks.

“Then the Government wanted to move us to somewhere in the south. But I was sure I wanted to work for a living and I needed to be in a big city to try my profession in Ireland,” she says. “I also didn’t want to move my daughter again.”

“We talked to a lady in my daughter’s new school, and she just told us: don’t worry, take your things and you can stay at my house. She allowed us to live with her family for a couple of months. It was so kind of her. We couldn’t believe it.”

While the teacher’s offer was kind, and she “quickly became a friend” to Gladun, the family “immediately” began to look for somewhere to rent.

“We didn’t want to bother them for too long. We got very lucky because we found a landlord who would let us live with our two dogs.”

Now the family live in Dunboyne, Co Meath, where they have “nice neighbours and our daughter has new friends”.

“It’s not really near her school but her school is great, and we wanted her to remain where she was comfortable so there is some stability in her life. She’s playing piano, and we hope one day she can compose her own music and go to university.”

We tried to go buy some furniture from someone and when they found out where we’re from, they told us to take it for free. We told them we didn’t need anything for free, but Irish people are very kind. We were both crying

Gladun’s husband recently started work in construction “six or seven days a week” to keep up with the cost of living.

“It’s very hard work and he never did it before. What else can we do? Accommodation and life is really expensive here,” says Gladun.

After the couple moved in, they began trying to buy cheaper furniture online on sites such as Facebook Marketplace.

“We tried to go buy some furniture from someone and when they found out where we’re from, they told us to take it for free. All our life we’re used to working, never receiving anything for free. We told them we didn’t need anything for free, but Irish people are very kind. We were both crying and saying thank you.”

In the early days of the war, Gladun’s parents decided not to leave Ukraine, spending days at a time in basements, without access to water, instead using melted snow to drink.

“It was really crazy. For some time the Russians were in our new home that we built. They destroyed it and stole everything. They put huge guns in our garden and shot [at] Kharkiv from our home. They left cigarettes everywhere inside the house. Some people we knew there sent us videos. It was strange to see.

“When my parents were nearby, they said the Russians played very loud music about Russian glory and it was really scary for them.”

Eventually, Gladun’s parents “realised the war was not going to end any time soon” and fled Kharkiv through Russia, then through Finland, before joining Gladun in Ireland. They now live in a hotel in Dublin.

“It is a big relief for us but it is hard for them because they lived all their life in one city and they don’t speak English. But it is much safer for them to be here.”

Sometimes I really miss the transport in my city, because the waiting times here can be long

Gladun hasn’t noticed many cultural differences between Irish and Ukrainian people, but she occasionally feels that “some Irish people assume we lived like people did years ago”.

“But our country and our city were very modern. Kharkiv has a large population of 1.5 million, similar to Dublin. We loved our city, we had good theatres, parks, and great public transport, for example. Sometimes I really miss the transport in my city, because the waiting times here can be long,” she laughs.

It has been “helpful” for Gladun to resume working in photography in Ireland, after several months of searching for a studio.

Her focus in photography is on families and children. “I like to show emotions and photograph happy moments in people’s lives,” she says.

“In Ukraine, it’s a big tradition to do family photo-shoots often. Here, it doesn’t seem to be in the culture very often except for weddings. Never regular, simple life. I hope I can show people how beautiful it can be to capture those things”.

Before opening her studio on March 1st, Gladun “focused on learning English on Zoom with a teacher from Ukraine”.

“When I began to look for work, it was hard to find a place that I could afford and also because it needs to have natural light because flash photography is not good for kids or pets. It needs to have a homely type of atmosphere so people can relax.”

My daughter has developed a nervous tic, she gets so terrified now if she hears any loud noises, she begins shaking

Gladun is “very happy” with the space she found in Dublin city centre on the quays.

“We are grateful to be here at all. We just want to take care of our daughter. She has developed a nervous tic. She gets so terrified now if she hears any loud noises, she begins shaking. I don’t know how to go home, or if we will ever be able to go home”.

The war in Ukraine has taught Gladun and her family “to never expect anything and just live for family”.

“We didn’t expect the Covid pandemic, we didn’t expect this war. All we can do is try to build a normal, happy life for our daughter. This war has made us prepared to live in any situation. We thought and hoped the war would end last spring, then last summer, then the new year. But each time it kept going.

“Even if the Government will not allow us to stay here in years to come, that’s okay. We can only live for now. No one knows what will happen next year – maybe it will be aliens,” she laughs.

Gladun’s wish is that she can “return the same kindness Irish people showed us when the war is over”.

“I have made some friends, and I hope they will be our friends for all of our lives. We asked them, how can we return the kindness you gave to us? They told us when the war ends they will visit our home in Ukraine and host them, I hope I can do that some day.”

