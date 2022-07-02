Dermot O’Neill, gardener and broadcaster, dies

The well-known gardener Dermot O’Neill has died at the age of 58.

Mr O’Neill, of Blackrock, Co Dublin, died suddenly at St Vincent’s Hospital on Friday, according to his death notice.

Mr O’Neill wrote and broadcast about gardening for decades including a TV series Dermot’s Secret Garden and several books. The series followed his restoration of Clondeglass walled garden Co Laois.

He had a series of programmes on RTÉ which made him one of the best known television personalities in the country. His first appearance on television was in 1982. He became a household name through his slot on the afternoon magazine show Open House.

In a Facebook post Clondeglass Walled Garden said he “was such an inspiration to so many gardeners over the years”.

In 2008 Mr O’Neill appeared in the United States on the St Patrick’s Day episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2009. At the time his skin broke out in a rash and doctors initially thought it was an ulcer.

Mr O’Neill said he was “horrified and shocked” to realise that he had stomach cancer and lymphoma and he was still on an emotional journey trying to come to terms with his illness. At one stage he “cried and cried and cried”.

However, he made a full recovery from the disease in 2011 and spoke frequently about his walled garden had given him solace during his convalescence.

He is survived by his sisters Carol and Louise, his brothers-in-law Robin and James.

