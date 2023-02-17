Beauty: How to wear spring colour (even if you’re scared)

That old “desert island product” schtick is quite annoying. If I were stranded on a desert island, it’s not mascara or blush I’d be worried about, but imminent death from dehydration. SPF is the one exception which comes to mind. Without it, a Celtic complexion in a sunny climate could kill you faster than dehydration. The point is this – beauty is a luxury. Many of the nicest things in life are. This does not mean it doesn’t serve an important purpose.

Beauty is always both a harbinger and an articulation of seasonal change, and at this time of year, I feel an immense mood boost through wearing colour, but it’s also a motivator behind my desire to wear more colour.

As the light out in the world brightens and yellows just a little, and daffodils begin to consider emerging to shoot their annual shot, I instinctively reach for more brights. That brightness extends across our bodies, and everything gets a bit less dreary and a bit more fun. You very likely do not need to buy anything new to indulge in this spring beauty refit. If you dig to the bottom of your make-up bag, odds are you’ll find a soft pink blush you’ve ignored since last summer, or a shrieking red lipstick that hasn’t felt right until now, or a rich amethyst eyeshadow that you sometimes take out and admire but feel too freaked out by to wear.

Now is the time. If you’re scared to play with colour, there are countless experts on Instagram who manage to create beautifully bright looks that don’t ever veer into amateur dramatics. Follow @olgreeneyesemma, a Dublin-based creative who gracefully walks a wire between stylistic daring and understated but perpetually interesting and stylish makeup. New York-based makeup artist @katiejanehughes has an extraordinary, painterly style, creating beautifully fresh and wearable make-up that plays with colour in unexpected ways. There is boundless colour inspiration online.

READ MORE

TRY

Rouge Hermès Limited Edition Shiny Lipstick (€73 at hermes.com)

These limited edition brights are seasonal beauty embodied. Corail Parasol is the jovial hero of the bunch.

Chanel Le Baume Essentiel in Rouge Frais (€42 at Brown Thomas)

The Le Baume Essentiel glow gel stick comes in various shades (the bronze and champagne shades are among my favourite products ever). They’re sheer, imparting decent but never unnatural or overwhelming colour, and they leave a “your skin but amplified” finish. This red might look intimidating, but it is ingenious. Wear it like bronzer and blush.

Trinny London Eye2Eye in Vision (€22 at trinnylondon.com)

Lavender is tipped to be one of the ubiquitous shades of 2023. This is no simpering lavender affair, though, but one with a taupe undertone that applies well with a clean finger, feels more like a nude, and yet enhances green and blue eyes beautifully. A perfect toe dip into spring colour for those who are reluctant to leap right in.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand (€36 at charlottetilbury.com)

These colour pop blushes have taken the beauty world by storm. A potent (but not overwhelming) diffusion of soft colour blends beautifully over the cheek for a watercolour blush effect. Every shade is a winner.

Mac Locked Kiss Ink 24hr Lip Colour in Mischief (€32 at Mac counters nationwide)

For a low maintenance but impactful colourful lip, choose a liquid ink formula like this. It’s transfer-, water- and kiss-proof. It’s also lunch-proof (I tested it).