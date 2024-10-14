Donal Murray, former bishop of Limerick, dies aged 84

Bishop Donal Murray, a former bishop of Limerick and auxiliary bishop in Dublin, has died.

The former bishop died on Sunday morning aged 84 at Milford Care Centre in Co Limerick.

Bishop Murray was one of a number of auxiliary bishops criticised in the Murphy commission report on the handling of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Dublin Archdiocese from 1975 to 2004.

Parents who complained to Bishop Murray about abuse when he was an auxiliary bishop in Dublin in 1983 said they were dismissed by him.

He resigned as Bishop of Limerick in December 2009 in light of the report and “humbly apologised” to those who were abused.

He continued to minister in the diocese.

In a statement, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan offered his condolences to the Murray family and to the priests and people of the Diocese of Limerick.

“He cared deeply for the Church and for people. He suffered a lot in his latter years but, I have no doubt, bore his suffering with the grace of Jesus Christ,” he said.

“Having served God’s Church on earth so well, may he enjoy the fruits of his labour in the vineyard of the Lord,” the statement said.