Number of Ukrainian refugees living in State-provided accommodation falls by almost 17,500

The number of Ukrainian refugees living in State-provided accommodation has fallen by nearly 17,500 in the past year, while nearly 190 accommodation contracts for Ukrainian housing have ended since the start of the summer.

There were 40,058 Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTPs) living in Government-contracted accommodation in mid-August 2024, down from 57,502 in August 2024, according to the latest Government data.

In May the Department of Integration said “significant numbers” of centres providing accommodation for Ukrainians fleeing the war would close as part of the Government’s policy of only providing 90 days accommodation to beneficiaries of temporary protection.

Since May 189 of these contracts have terminated – 175 were terminated by Government, while 14 were ended “at the request of the supplier”. At time of writing 100 of these terminations were still in train as the 30 days notice had not yet concluded.

Some 52 contracts have ended in Co Donegal since May, while 41 contracts in Co Kerry and 18 in Co Cork have also terminated. Smaller numbers of contracts with centres across 22 other counties have also ended.

There continues to be 855 Government-supported or contracted accommodation providers for Ukrainian refugees, down from 993 in August 2023. Some vacancies which have arisen as Ukrainians leave State-supported housing are now being used to accommodate international protection housing applicants.

Some 12 hotels, which previously only housed Ukrainians, are now “hybrid properties” where both beneficiaries of temporary protection and international protection applicants live, according to the Department of Integration. One additional property, previously used to house Ukrainians, is now solely used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, 28,800 Ukrainian refugees are staying with more than 15,100 Irish host families. The Government has paid almost €165 million through the accommodation recognition payment to Irish hosts since the support scheme launched in July 2022. Under the scheme households hosting Ukrainian refugees receive a tax-free monthly payment of €800.

A total of 107,279 Ukrainian refugees are currently in Ireland, with an average of 33 Ukrainian refugees arriving here each day in July 2024. This compares to an average of 113 people arriving each day in July 2023.

Just 65 Ukrainian refugees have voluntarily withdrawn from temporary protection since March 14th, 2024, when the Government started reducing payments for new arrivals. A statement from the Department of Justice said it was “not possible to say” how many Ukrainian refugees had left the State since March “as there are no routine checks on people leaving”.

Since the introduction of reduced payments 4,260 Ukrainians have come to Ireland seeking support, including 1,139 children. Nearly 5 per cent of these arrivals were refused temporary protection, according to Department of Justice.

Welfare allowances for Ukrainian refugees who arrived here between 2022 and 2024 are set to be cut from September under plans agreed by Cabinet last month. The new system will see Ukrainians living in State-provided, full-board accommodation receive €38.80 per week for an adult, subject to an income test, and €29.80 for a child. Ukrainian refugees who were not working previously received the full jobseekers’ allowance of €232 per week.

The payment reduction will bring those who arrived in Ireland before March 2024 in line with Ukrainians who came here after March 14th this year and international protection applicants in State accommodation.