Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FIRST SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - ONeill: Southwark Mass, Psalm: 139 vv 1-5,12-18, Noon: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: The Revd P.I. Arbuthnot, M.A., M.Litt., B.Th. Prebendary of Castleknock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Tallis Sheppard: The First Service, Psalm: 12, Tallis: Candidi facti sunt. Preacher: The Revd P.I. Arbuthnot, M.A., M.Litt., B.Th. Prebendary of Castleknock. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Tuesday Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday- Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Services Sunday 2nd June 2024 Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 10.15 am Morning Prayer Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Holy Communion

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Services Sunday 2nd June Monamolin 9 am Morning Prayer Ardamine 10.15 am Morning Prayer Kilnamanagh 11.45 am Holy Communion

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service 11am. View live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

READ MORE

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the First Sunday after Trinity. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 2nd June - The First Sunday after Trinity. 10.30am Holy Communion. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org