Irish priest dies in Mexico after falling from ladder while carrying out roof repairs

An Irish priest has died in Mexico after falling from a ladder while carrying out repairs to his home. Fr Eddie Elliott, who was originally from Ringsend in Dublin, died on April 12th when he fell from a ladder while fixing the roof of his home in Actopan in the state of Hidalgo.

The 75-year-old was ordained at the age of 32 and was a missionary in Mexico for over 40 years with the Divine Word Missionaries.

He worked in many areas of Mexico from Mexico City to Actopan in the state of Hidalgo. An accomplished artist and singer, Fr Eddie was a hugely popular figure in his native Ringsend where he still has family.

He returned home every three years on holiday. His family described him as “a very kind and thoughtful person with a wicked sense of humour”.

READ MORE

He was also an animal lover and while based in Mexico City he rehomed more than 30 dogs.

At the time of his death, he was caring for six dogs and four cats.

A family spokesperson said: “He saw the best in everyone and touched the hearts of many. He came home on vacation every three years and loved meeting up with neighbours and friends.

“He was a very active and fit person who exercised every day and walked his six dogs for miles every day in the mountains. He loved music and played the guitar and sang. He sent videos of him singing and playing the guitar on all occasions.

“He was also an amazing artist. He will be sadly missed.”

He is survived by his loving sister May Pullen, brother-in-law Jimmy Pullen and niece, Wendy Smyth, as well as a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

Fr Elliott will be buried in Mexico at a future date, while a service of remembrance will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Ringsend in the coming days.