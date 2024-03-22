Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh -The Cathedral Church of St Patrick (PALM SUNDAY). Services are at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). HOLY WEEK, Mon to Wed at 9:30am (Holy Communion). Maundy Thursday at 10.30am (Sung Eucharist and Renewal of Commitment to Ministry), GOOD FRIDAY at 10am (Ante Communion) and 5pm (Choral Evensong). EASTER EVE at 9:30am (Ante Communion) and 5pm (Easter Vigil). OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting our website at: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral- (Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Annes Cathedral are welcome from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. (It will be closed to cultural visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Cork City (St Finn Barres) Palm Sunday at 9:15am (Blessing of Palms, Procession, Dramatic Reading of the Gospel and Choral Eucharist). Regular Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist in the Deans Chapel) and Choral Evensong is on Fridays at 6:15pm, The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: www.corkcathedral.com

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columbs Cathedral) Palm Sunday, 24th March. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion (Order One) in the Bishop William Alexander Chapel) 11am (The Passion of our Lord -a Liturgy of Readings, Hymns and Anthems for Palm Sunday), and 4pm (Choral Evensong). Maundy Thursday at 10:30am (Holy Communion) and 7:30pm (Choral Eucharist of the Last Supper). GOOD FRIDAY at 10am, 2pm, 3:30pm and 7:30pm (See Church Magazine for further details). Easter Eve at 10:30am (Ante Communion in BWA Chapel). For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online. www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity PALM SUNDAY at half past eleven (Morning Prayer). Maundy Thursday 28th March at 8pm (Holy Communion). GOOD FRIDAY at 5pm (Evening Prayer. Evening Prayer is generally Monday to Friday at five oclock. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between ten o’clock and half past four, and on Sundays between one oclock and four oclock. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh (St. Macartin’s Cathedral) Palm Sunday. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays). Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome. Our cathedral is also open for self-guided tours from 11am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland: National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTH SUNDAY IN LENT PALM SUNDAY - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choristers - Delibes: Messe Breve, Ireland: Ex ore innocentium, Franck: Panis angelicus, Preacher: The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A., Prebendary of Stagonil. 18.00 THE PASSION sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens voices) Bach: The Passion of out Lord according to Saint John. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday and Thursday. GOOD FRIDAY 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Leighton, Bairstow: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 22, Dyson in D: Benedictus, Moore: It is a thing most wonderful. Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt. Dean and Ordinary. 14.00 LITURGY OF THE CROSS sung by the Cathedral Choir. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare Every Sunday at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St Johns, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below. All are welcome to join us. Visit our website for more information. https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast - United Parish of St. Nicholas and All Saints We meet at 10am at St. Nicholas Church on the Lisburn Road (traditional service following the Book of Common Prayer) and again at 11:30am at All Saints Church on Cadogan Park (Contemporary service for people of every age and background). ASC UniChurch meets every Sunday evening on University Street at 7:30pm. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin Eucharistic Service is at 9:45am each Sunday, and on the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service. On Wednesdays at 11am there is a short informal service in All Saints Hall, followed by tea and scones. We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information. Revd Kevin Ronn, Rector.

Ardamine Group of Parishes, Co Wexford Sunday 24th March Palm Sunday 9.00 am Monamolin Morning Prayer 10.15 am Kilmuckridge Holy Communion 11.30 am Clonevan Morning Prayer

Bailieborough Group of Parishes, Co. Cavan Service times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am - venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, visit http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org or find us on Facebook. Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down PALM SUNDAY -Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am (with activities for children and youth). Refreshments are served between each service. Evening service is at 7pm (contemporary style). We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk and for regular updates, visit our Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/bangorparishchurch

Christ Church Bray Sunday 25th March, 11am Palm Sunday Holy Communion Thursday 28th March 8pm Maundy Thursday Service Good Friday 29th March 10am Bray Head Way of the Cross (start at Queen of Peace), 2-3pm Vigil Service, 8pm Passion Service View live stream at churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St James) Bray, Co. Wicklow Palm Sunday at 10:30am. Crinken is an evangelical, gospel-centred, Jesus-focused church located in South Dublin/North Wicklow. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill, and we would love to see you at one of our services. For more information, visit; www.crinken.ie

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) Co. Wexford PALM SUNDAY. St. Paul’s Church, Templescobin at 9:30am (Morning Prayer), and St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Holy Communion). On HOLY WEEK, St. Mary’s is open for Private Prayer from Tuesday to Friday (10am to 3pm). Maundy Thursday at 7pm (Holy Communion in St. Paul’s Church, Clone) and GOOD FRIDAY at 12 noon (Ecumenical Walk, Clone Monageer) and 7pm Good Friday Liturgy in St. Paul’s Church,Templescobin. Holy Saturday at 7pm (Holy Communion in St. John’s Church, Clonmore). Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City Meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kildare and Newbridge Group of Parishes 11:30am each Sunday at St. Brigid’s Cathedral Kildare. Rector and Dean, The Very Rev Isobel Jackson. Kilmeague Parish meets at 10am on 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month, and St. Paul’s Curragh Camp (as announced). Meanwhile, Newbridge Group of Parishes meets as follows St. Patrick’s Newbridge at 10am each Sunday, St. Johns Kilcullen at 10am (Ordinary Service on 2nd and 4th Sundays) and St. Patricks Carnalway at 10am on 3rd Sunday of each month. For further information, please visit https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes/

Kill O The Grange, Dublin An evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion) and 11am (Service of the Word). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

Malahide and St Doulaghs, Co. Dublin (United Parishes of Malahide, Portmarnock and St. Doulaghs) The Sixth Sunday in Lent, 24th March, PALM SUNDAY, Liturgy of the Passion. St. Andrews, Malahide at 8am (Holy Communion 1) in St. Marnock’s Chapel, and 11.30am (Morning Prayer 2) also at St. Andrew’s Church, Malahide. St. Doulagh’s, Balgriffin at 10am (Morning Prayer 2). For more information, visit https://malahide.dublin.anglican.org/ ALL WELCOME. Revd. Canon David I Gillespie

St Ann’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. St. Ann’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, Palm Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word for Palm Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard. Good Friday, 11.00 Service of the Word for Good Friday. 11.30, Church of South India service. 12.00, the Way of the Cross, from St Catherine St James to St Teresas.

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin PALM SUNDAY at 9:15am (with Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Palm Sunday Procession) -meet at the entrance of church avenue at 10:30am. Our mid-week service is on Wednesday morning at 10:30am (Morning Prayer) followed by Pilgrim Course. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

St Nicholas Collegiate Church, Galway City Sundays at 9am and 11am with Holy Communion. Wednesdays at 10.30am with Holy Communion. Visit https://stnicholas.ie or https://tuam.anglican.org/galway/st-nicholas-galway for more information. Rev Lynda Peilow

Zion Parish Church Holy Week Services: Sunday 24th Palm Sunday - 10.30am Holy Communion, 9am Holy Communion 1. Monday Tuesday - 8pm Compline and short reflection. Wednesday - 10.30am Holy Communion. Maundy Thursday - 8pm Holy Communion and Stripping of the Altars. Good Friday - 8pm Evening Prayer and short reflection. Holy Saturday - 9pm The Easter Vigil. Easter Sunday 31st March - 10.30am Holy Communion (all ages), 9am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission BCM is made up of two congregations - Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. The Grosvenor Hall congregation meets for Sunday Worship at 11am each week, as does Sandy Row Methodist Church. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion every Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church, Co. Wicklow The Church meets in the Florence Road church every Sunday at 10am for worship. Everyone is welcome and Holy Communion is usually celebrated the first Sunday of the month. Rev Mark Forsyth. Visit our website at http://www.braymethodist.ie/ and -for regular updates -visit https://www.facebook.com/braymethodist

Dublin Central Mission, (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday services at 11am are currently taking place in St Kevin’s Oratory on Thomas Lane (at the back of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral) Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin Sunday Services are at 10am and 11:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is at 8pm. Friday Morning Prayer is from 7am to 7:30am on Zoom. Just click on the link on our website. ALL WELCOME. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny First and third Sunday at 10:30am on Dawson Street, Monaghan Town. Then, second and fourth Sunday at 10:30am on Moore Street, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone. Each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone. Rotating on fifth Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Athy 10am at Portlaoise (with Holy Communion) and 11:45am at Athy (Holy Communion). We meet on Sunday afternoon at Mountmellick at 4pm -again, with Holy Communion. For more information, visit: https://laoiskildaremethodist.com/

Wicklow Methodist Church Meets at 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. Sunday School is normally on the 2nd and 4th Sundays, and Holy Communion normally on 1st Sunday in the month. Visitors are always welcome, and please do join us for a cup of tea or coffee after the service. Rev Mark Forsyth. For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/site/wicklowmethodist/collection

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org